Port of Kalama marina revamp moves ahead

KALAMA — A planned renovation of the Port of Kalama’s marina has received a key permit from the city, clearing the way for the port authority to seek the remainder of the permits and proceed with final design.

“The Port of Kalama marina renovation project will perform maintenance and upgrades while enhancing safety and environmental protection, American’s with Disabilities Act accessibility, facility aesthetics and overall attractiveness of the entire marina,” says Darin Sampson, Port of Kalama project manager.

The project calls for replacement of floats and piles, improved gangway access, and extending water and electrical service to all floats. The project should go out to bid later this year.