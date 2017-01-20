‘The Catch’ to return in March with lighter tone

A A

You have questions. I have some answers.

Will ABC bring back the drama by Shonda Rhimes with the attractive private detective looking for her “husband” It was a good series!

“The Catch,” starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause, will be back on March 9. The great Shonda Rhimes, by the way, is an executive producer. Jennifer Schuur created the show but is no longer involved, reportedly over those dreaded “creative differences.” Allan Heinberg, the showrunner, recently told the press that the show will be lighter in tone and less about cases in the new season. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Heinberg said, “We looked at season one and saw that it’s really a romantic comedy at its heart.” And the change will help audiences know the central characters better.

Will “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” be returning?

I can say yes to part of that question. The original “Say Yes to the Dress” returns on Feb. 25, marking its 10th anniversary. According to TLC: “Some season highlights include Grammy-nominated singer Elle King coming in to find her perfect rocker-chic gown, and notoriously outspoken reality star (and Donald Trump associate) Omarosa searching for her perfect, but not white wedding dress. Online sensation Claudia Oshry, aka Girl with No Job, brings her comedic relief to the dress shopping process, but her search for a dress with sleeves is not an easy one for consultant Lisa. This season is full of surprises with brides requesting dresses to run marathons in, two-piece dresses for an ocean wedding, a dress for a Grand Canyon helicopter wedding and more. Between the seemingly impossible requests and new consultants at Kleinfeld, the team is still determined to help more brides than ever.” There will also be the third “March MadDRESS” competition.

TLC did not provide an update on the Atlanta version but there is another dress show coming: “Say Yes to the Dress UK,” airing in the hour after the original series. In that one, says TLC, “Host David Emanuel, who designed the late Princess Diana’s wedding gown with his wife, brings his expertise to help more women find their dress for happily ever after.”

I am a fan of “Face the Nation” and am very frustrated when it goes off the air after 30 minutes here in Miami, transferring to a station I cannot find. The last 30 minutes is the best part and I would appreciate your help in locating the channel it changes to.

Since this column runs in different publications around the country, I don’t usually focus on issues in a single TV market. But you have hit on a challenge that affects “Face the Nation” around the country. The Sunday-morning news shows in general air at different times, depending on local stations’ plans, and “Face” is not only at different times but at different lengths — in 30-minute pieces some places and the full hour in others.

CBS has a city-by-city schedule at this web address: www.cbsnews.com/face-the-nation/local-listings. In the Portland-metro area it airs at on KOIN, channel 6, for a full hour at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

What happened to “Public Morals”? I thought it was very well done from acting to especially writing.

The TNT drama was canceled after a single, 10-episode season.

Who is the actor in the Heineken commercials — not Neil Patrick Harris, but the dark-haired man?

That is Benicio del Toro, an Academy Award winner for best supporting actor for his performance in the film “Traffic.” He has also been seen in many other movies, including “21 Grams” (which earned him his second Oscar nomination), “Sicario” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”