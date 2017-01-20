Vancouver man sentenced in brick-throwing incident

A A

A Vancouver man who hurled bricks through windows in the Heights neighborhood was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison.

Dadakis Sharry, 19, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to attempted second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault and first-degree malicious mischief stemming from the July 19 incident.

Vancouver police responded at about 8 p.m. to the 8300 block of MacArthur Boulevard for a reported disturbance, where a man, later identified as Sharry, was throwing bricks at homes and vehicles. Sharry reportedly became angry for an unknown reason and began throwing several large landscaping bricks through the front and side windows of a home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Several people were inside, including two children, and everyone was sitting on or around a couch near the window, the affidavit states. The occupants moved out of the way before being struck, but sustained minor scratches and cuts from broken glass.

Police said there was significant damage to the house and at least three vehicles outside. The total damage was estimated at more than $5,000, court records said.

Officers described Sharry as being agitated and belligerent, according to court documents.

Deputy Prosecutor James Smith said in an interview Friday that the evidence indicated Sharry was extremely intoxicated at the time of the crime.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, though this was a very dangerous situation that the defendant caused,” he said.

Judge Scott Collier followed the attorneys’ previously agreed-upon sentencing recommendation of 15 months. Sharry will also serve 12 months of community custody and must undergo alcohol abuse treatment. He was given credit for 174 days in custody. Restitution will be set at a later date.

Smith said it’s likely Sharry will be deported after he serves his sentence, but it will be up to federal authorities.