2 in custody following UW protest shooting released

SEATTLE — University of Washington police say two people taken into custody after a campus shooting Friday night have been released.

Seattle police said a man was shot in the abdomen during a demonstration outside Kane Hall where far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos with Breitbart News addressed a crowd inside.

Police Maj. Steve Rittereiser said in a news release Saturday afternoon that police investigated and after consulting with King County prosecutors, released the two pending further investigation. He said police are not seeking other suspects.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the man was in critical but stable condition Saturday morning. She says he is 34 years old.

Rittereiser said a suspect, accompanied by another person, turned himself into University of Washington police after the shooting and both were taken into custody.