Attic fire damages house near Amboy

An attic fire did significant damage to a house northeast of Amboy on Saturday, according to Clark County Fire District 10. A dog and cat were saved from the fire.

The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. at 27801 N.E. 434th St. Battalion Chief Gordon Brooks said arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the ranch-style house but no visible flames.

Shortly after crews arrived, flames broke through the roof, causing the roof to collapse over one room in the house, Brooks said. The fire damaged an area over a second room but was stopped before it could reach the interior of the house below.

“We act got pretty lucky and got a pretty rapid knockdown on the fire,” Brooks said. There were no hydrants in the area, but crews had sufficient water in water tenders to battle he blaze.

Brooks said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. He estimated that about half the house was damaged by smoke and water.

The the residents of the house were not at home when the fire started, Brooks said. Firefighters rescued a dog from inside the house, and a cat escaped the fire as a crew made access to the house, Brooks said.

Eleven firefighters from Fire District 10 were assisted by a crew of thee from Fire District 13 and two engine companies and one battalion chief from Fire District 3.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s office.