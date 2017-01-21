Boys basketball: Ridgefield 72, R.A. Long 67, 2OT

A A

A balanced scoring effort and just six turnovers for the game helped the Spudders outlast visiting R.A. Long in double overtime for the 2A Greater St. Helens League win.

Travis Gottsch scored 18 points to lead four Spudders in double figures. Louden Wardius had 16, Spencer Andersen 13 and Tim Radosevich 11.

“It was a great team effort. I’m proud of our guys to get that victory,” Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum said. “You need to win this time of the year and we pulled it out.”

R.A. Long’s Coby Rothwell scored 22 of his game-high 35 points after the third quarter and it was his shots at or near the buzzer that extended the game twice.

“They made everything they had to,” Buffum said of the Lumberjacks, who kept coming back.

RIDGEFIELD 72, R.A. LONG 67 (2OT)

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 7, Coby Rothwell 35, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 11, Conner Wallace 2, Jacob Childers 0, Tanner Rybnikar 4, Keoni Mawae 8. Totals 17 (6) 18-24 67.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 11, Travis Gottsch 18, Andrew Williams 0, Cameron Short 8, Kellen Bringhurst 6, Louden Wardius 16, Spencer Andersen 13, Wyatt Layman 0. Totals 26 (6) 14-25 72.

R.A. Long 11 11 9 17 15 4–67

Ridgefield 13 9 12 14 14 10–72

JV — Ridgefield 50-36; C — Ridgefield 51-31