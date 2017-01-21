Boys basketball: Union 68, Battle Ground 30

A A

Saturday, the Union boys basketball team made the extra pass to find an open shot. That open shot was usually behind the 3-point line.

Union tied a school record with 14 3-pointers in a 68-30 win over Battle Ground on Saturday at home. The win kept the Titans (14-2, 5-0) undefeated in the 4A Greater St. Helens League.

Tyler Combs hit six 3-pointers en route to a game high 20 points. The Titans were unselfish, tallying assists on 18 of their 25 field goals.

Playing on back-to-back days, Union clamped down on defense to build a 38-8 halftime lead.

“I thought we did a good job of bringing the energy today,” Union coach Blake Conley said. “Everybody contributed.”

Jason Franklin added 11 points and nine rebounds for Union.

Daelon Floyd scored 15 points to lead Battle Ground (5-6, 0-3).

UNION 68, BATTLE GROUND 30

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 7, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 2, Brendan Beal 0, Vincent McCormic 0, Ryan Davis 0, Gunner Talkington 0, Brock Robinson 3, Tyson Akin, Shane Hatch 0, Eiljah Parker 2, Daelon Floyd 15, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 1. Totals 11 (3) 5-6 30.

UNION — Keithen Shepard 8, Houston Combs 6, Zach Reznick 9, Tyler Combs 20, Quinn Lamey 2, Austin Lewis 0, Jalen Brown 2, Kai Gamble 2, Cameron Cranston 8, Justin Ongley, Jason Franklin Jr. 11, Cole Susee 0, Aiden Nellor 0, Ethan Smith 0. Totals 25 (14) 4-6 68.

BatGround 5 3 8 14–30

Union 16 22 19 11–68

JV — Union won.