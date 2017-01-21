Events to discuss aid for children, families

A A

Local organizations are teaming up to host four community cafes this winter and spring to discuss support for Clark County families and children. Each event will also include the screening of one episode from the documentary “The Raising of America: Early Childhood and the Future of Our Nation.”

The events will be 4 to 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month from January through April. Events will be at the Cascade Park Community Library, 600 N.E. 136th Ave.

Here is the schedule of the screenings:

• Jan. 26: “Once Upon A Time.” Examines how things might be different if all U.S. children had access to high-quality early care and education.

• Feb. 23: “Are We Crazy About Our Kids?” The U.S. can either invest early for success or pay more for failure later.

• March 23: “Wounded Places.” Confronting childhood post-traumatic stress disorder in America’s cities.

• April 27: “DNA is Not Destiny.” New scientific discoveries reveal how fetal and early childhood environments become a part of us.

DVDs of the four-part documentary are also available for rent from the Cascade Park library branch.