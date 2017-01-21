Friends, family remember slain Vancouver woman fondly

A A

It must have been an unusual sight to passers-by, as well over 100 people gathered in the cold and rain on the sidewalk on Fourth Plain Boulevard outside the wasted remains of the Sifton Plaza.

But it was there on Saturday night that a crowd of friends, family and frequent customers of Sifton Market gathered to remember Amy Marie Hooser, the 47-year-old mother of three whose body was found there Jan. 15 after, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, she was murdered and the building destroyed in an arson fire.

Those in attendance, aglow with candlelight, huddled on the sidewalk at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. Flowers and balloons have been left in honor of the Vancouver woman, and a poster affixed to the market’s sidewalk sign reads, “In memory of Amy Hooser. We love you!”

Friends recalled Hooser as a warm, bubbly and intelligent woman who had overcome challenges in her personal life.

Denise Sumpter, a Vancouver woman, knew Hooser from time they both spent living in an Oxford House, homes designed to help people recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

“She was just a free spirit,” Sumpter said. She was always there for anyone who needed anything.”

Hooser went on to help Sumpter in her journey toward self-sufficiency, testifying on Sumpter’s behalf at a custody hearing for her daughter, 9-year-old Triana Sumpter. That same day, Sumpter said, Triana was allowed to leave the state custody she’d been in while her mother was in recovery and go home.

“I needed someone close to me,” she said. “She stood by my side.”

Triana recalled the close friendship she went on to develop with Hooser. They were church buddies, Sumpter said, and frequently held hands as they entered Living Hope Church where the two families worship.

“I really wanted to be here to support her, and remember,” Triana said.

Faith McDowell also lived at the Oxford House with Hooser and remembered her for how sharp and intelligent the mother of three was. Hooser attended Fort Vancouver high School and Washington State University, according to her Facebook page. Hooser helped McDowell complete her tax returns, she said with a laugh.

“She was bright and shining,” McDowell said. “Very smart. She just was a very sweet and kind lady.”

Others who didn’t know Hooser as closely were also in the crowd but remembered her for her kindness in managing Sifton Market. Steve Curtis and his girlfriend, Joni Lee, who live within walking distance of the store, chatted with Hooser three to four times in any given week during their visits to the store.

Both were bewildered by the crime that killed Hooser, remembering her as a pleasant and gentle soul from their frequent interactions.

“The children, it just breaks my heart,” Curtis said.

“Her kids have been on my mind a lot,” Lee added.

Suspect arrested

Mitchell Heng, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree arson in Hooser’s death.

The former Heritage High School student was arrested at a relative’s apartment near the destroyed strip mall, which had also contained a barber shop, a pet supply store and a pet grooming business.

Court documents show Hooser admitted to police that he went to the market early that morning to rob Hooser, taking $80 and a carton of cigarettes. He then started the fire using a lighter and coffee filters and fled.

Heng has not told investigators how Hooser was killed, though an autopsy shows she died of blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation.

Video footage shows Heng entering the store and apparently requesting a key, according to court documents. Hooser can be seen walking toward the rear of the store while Heng followed her, according to court documents. Hooser is not seen in the video footage again.

On Friday, Judge Scott collier set Heng’s bail at $2 million. He will be arraigned on Feb. 1.