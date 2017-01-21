Girls basketball: Union 49, Battle Ground 33

A A

Courtney Cranston had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Titans home win.

Alexis Raymore added 15 points, all coming on 3-pointers, as Union (7-5, 2-3) moved into third place in the 4A Greater St. Helens League.

Union pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Battle Ground 14-6. Becca Barney had two steals in that quarter.

“It was a good competitive game,” Union coach Mike Cranston said. “We’re both kind of fighting for a playoff spot. In the fourth quarter we got after them a bit. Our press got going.”

Kayla Cruz and Morgan Stradley each scored eight points for Battle Ground (5-6, 1-2).

UNION 49, BATTLE GROUND 33

BATTLE GROUND — Kayla Cruz 8, Dani Stillson 0, Anna Brinton 3, Morgan Stradley 8, Brianna Adams 4, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 6, Emeline Akengue 4. Totals 11 (5) 6-13 33.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 15, Laura Beard 0, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 2, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 4, Tanya Gladkov 2, Emily Takayoshi 2, Mackenzie Lewis 6, Courtney Cranston 18, Bailey Donohue 0, McKenna Vega 0. Totals 19 (6) 5-5 49.

BatGround 9 7 11 6–33

Union 10 15 10 14–49

JV — Union 51-34.