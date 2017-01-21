Health Worker Report

A A

The Health Systems Quality Assurance Division of the state Department of Health recently took disciplinary actions or has withdrawn charges against these Clark County health care providers.

In November, the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Cierra M. Newhouse with unprofessional conduct. Newhouse allegedly recorded patients’ glucose levels despite not having checked the levels.

In November, the Massage Program charged massage practitioner Juley L. Alabakoff with unprofessional conduct. Alabakoff allegedly didn’t submit proof of having completed required continuing education.

In December, the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician and pharmacy assistant Mathew J. Webb with unprofessional conduct. In 2016, Webb was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and mail theft. Charges say 2,252 controlled substance tablets, which Webb had no prescriptions for, were found in his vehicle. Webb, while at his U.S. Postal Service job, diverted the medications from packages intended for Veterans Affairs patients, and admitted taking the drugs for his own use.

If you have questions about this report, contact Health Systems Quality Assurance Division at 360-236-4700.