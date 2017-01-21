In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

A A

Cheers: To Fort Vancouver. Clark County’s monument to the region’s history, the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, saw a record 1,019,239 visitors in 2016. The numbers reflect increased interest in historic sites throughout the country — interest that was bolstered last year as the National Park Service celebrated its centennial.

There is no fee to visit the historic site, but admission is charged at the reconstructed fort. Visitor totals are tabulated by pedestrian counters along paths throughout the area. In addition to providing recreational opportunities for walkers and joggers, Fort Vancouver provides a link to the region’s past. It tells an important part of the Northwest story, providing a valuable resource for both local residents and visitors from outside the area.

Jeers: To the rain. We know, we know, there’s always something to complain about with the weather. If we’re not lamenting over snow and ice on the ground, we’re complaining about the rain that has finally thawed out the streets. But this week’s rain and quick snowmelt has created an additional problem, specifically for those who have septic systems.

County officials have warned property owners about the torrent of water flooding septic systems and saturating drain fields, which could result in sewage bubbling up. Septic system owners are encouraged to inspect their drain fields over the next two weeks, and to consult a professional if problems are found. Meanwhile, homeowners also should reduce home water use during rainy periods, allowing drain fields to recover.

Cheers: To a report from the state Department of Health. Officials say there is no indication that synthetic turf fields made from recycled rubber increase the incidence of cancer among athletes who play on them. The issue has come to light in recent years with the advent of fields that have an underlayment of small black rubber pellets, and with anecdotal evidence that an inordinate number of competitors have contracted cancer.

State health officials looked at the issue and have determined that soccer players contract cancer at lower rates than the general population. That is reassuring news, and we hope that it holds up under additional scrutiny. The federal Centers for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency also are examining the issue, which is an indication of the level of concern and the strength of the anecdotal evidence.

Jeers: To occupiers of public lands. Federal officials have said that repair of two trenches and a road dug by armed occupiers last year at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon has cost $108,000. That can be added to the costs of other damage at the refuge and the expenses incurred by law enforcement.

The occupation lasted 41 days at the 293-square-mile refuge and drew national attention as occupiers expressed their opinion that federal lands should be turned over to the states. More court action awaits those who were involved, and the hope is that they will have to pay for the damage they created.

Cheers: To young musicians. Three Clark County musicians were gold-medal winners at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s 23rd annual Young Artists competition. Earning $1,000 scholarships and an opportunity to perform with the orchestra were pianist Trevor Natiuk, violinist Symphony Koss, and flutist Ashley Tang.

Becoming proficient at playing a classical instrument requires remarkable talent and dedication, and the young standouts are to be commended. So, too, is anybody who endeavors to learn and perform music, a skill that results in boundless enrichment to the soul for both the performer and the listener.