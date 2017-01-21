Indoor playground Dizzy Castle expands

A A

ORCHARDS — Dizzy Castle, the indoor playground opened in Orchards in 2013, has expanded.

The company said Thursday it added 3,000 square feet to its 10,000-square-foot facility, featuring more seating, a lounge area and five party-themed rooms. The added space comes from extra space belonging to neighboring tenant Northwest Regional Training Center, according to a Dizzy Castle employee.

“Being part of the community and seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces is why we love what we do,” said owner Brian Cernius in a statement.

Dizzy Castle is located at 11606 N.E. 66th St., and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

