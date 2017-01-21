Letter: Your new Congress

A A

It is Congress that makes the economy purr, bark, cough or spit, or go head long over a cliff. Congress passes all the legislation governing the economy, labor laws, tax laws, banking, securities, immigration, etc.

This Congress will be cancelling Obamacare and its access for 32 million people. It covers disabled kids and folks with pre-existing conditions. Most of these folks are too sick to get insurance without it, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and his friends in Congress want to cancel it.

When Ryan’s wife, Janna Ryan, was a lobbyist for the three biggest health insurance companies in the country, the voucher system was devised as a means for health insurers to control what they charge you.

Next, Paul Ryan and friends will be going after your Medicare with a privatized voucher program. Finally, a reduced Social Security payment will not be far behind.

This is your Congress for next few years — their interest is not in helping you. The usual partisan politics, marauding special interest groups and the 38,000-plus registered lobbyists will be looking for favors with suitcases of cash for our wonderful 535 elected congressmen and congresswoman.