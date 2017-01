A A

Four people were affected early Saturday after a fire in an apartment in Vancouver.

The fire was reported at 4:16 a.m. in an apartment at 1351 Lincoln Ave., in the Lincoln Place apartment complex, according to dispatch records.

Vancouver Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Steele said the fire was limited to a room and its contents.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to four adults affected by the fire, according to a press release issued later Saturday.