Morning Press: Inauguration; Herrera Beutler town hall; Economic Forecast Breakfast

More bad weather hit Clark County this week. Check out what is in store for the weekend with our local weather coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the week:

On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States, taking the oath of office in front of thousands of politicians, dignitaries and members of the public, including several Southwest Washington residents.

Nicki Wann, of Vancouver, will be in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Kevin, watching as Trump puts his hand on a Bible and promises to uphold the Constitution.

“We are going to witness history,” Wann said, adding the United States hasn’t seen an outsider elected to the office of president since Ronald Reagan.

Read about who from the county attended the inauguration.

Before the Affordable Care Act, Joseph Maldonado, a 37-year-old Vancouver resident who works full time at a Shell gas station, was uninsured. On Tuesday, Maldonado attended a town hall meeting hosted by Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to ask a question echoed by many: Will he get the same level of care at a comparable cost if Obamacare is repealed?

“I pay $100 a month, and I get a subsidy to pay the rest of my premium,” Maldonado told Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, in her packed town hall meeting. “The Affordable Care Act passed in 2010 and over six years, since then, I still don’t know what the Republican plan for replacement is. If you could please give me specifics — please give me specifics of what the actual plan is Republicans want to put into place?”

Read what Rep. Herrera Beutler discussed with constituents.

Over the decades, the sturgeon population of the lower Columbia River often has bedeviled Washington and Oregon biologists tasked with its management.

Well, 2017 is here and it’s more of the same.

The legal-size population between the ocean and Bonneville Dam has increased in the past year from about 144,000 to either 156,000 or 224,000 — depending on the scientific sampling method used, Pat Frazier, fish policy coordinator, told the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in Vancouver on Saturday.

Learn more about this year’s sturgeon forecast.

When employees walk into the dining hall at WaferTech, they’re greeted with refrigerated display cases full of whole fruit, yogurt, salad, milk, fruit juice and teas. There’s a table where employees can make their own granola mix and a salad bar that serves as a smoothie bar during breakfast hours.

But that wasn’t always the case. The dining hall, which is open 24/7, underwent a major remodel about two years ago that not only transformed the industrial feel of the room to a more Whole Foods-vibe, but put an emphasis on healthy foods and drinks.

Read more about what companies are doing to help workers make healthy choices.

It was time for a different kind of forecast Thursday morning, one that many hoped would treat the roads better.

The Columbian’s Economic Forecast Breakfast was held at the Hilton Vancouver Washington. Some 485 members of the business community attended to hear economists and a panel of local executives answer questions about what they felt Clark County needed to ensure growth for years to come.

Find out more about what local business leaders shared at the Economic Forecast Breakfast.