Resource fair for the homeless on Thursday

The annual one-day resource and service fair for homeless people called Project Homeless Connect is happening Thursday. The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 400 S. Andresen Road.

It’s a day for unhoused people to connect to a variety of resources in one spot. People will also be able to get haircuts, lunch, dental care, vision care, employment help and clothing at Project Homeless Connect. There will be hourly shuttles from Share House located at 1115 W. 13th St., Friends of the Carpenter at 1600 W. 20th St., and Share Fromhold at 2306 N.E. Andresen Road.

To sign up to volunteer at the event, visit www.goconnect.org/phc.

The Council for the Homeless will also be doing a one-day count of the area’s homeless population on Thursday.