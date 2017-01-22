Check It Out: Books to drive away doldrums, distract from dreary

A A

If ever there were a time to hibernate, this first month of 2017 has certainly made a grand case for it. Snow, ice, wind, buckets of rain — and Old Man Winter still has two months to go! Well, I suppose I’ll just have to keep on keeping on with thoughts of spring and sunshine to guide me through these wacky weather days. My travel budget is a bit tight, so no extended journeys to sunnier climes right now, but I won’t have any trouble keeping warm and happy. How, you ask? Through the transformative power of books, of course!

This list offers a diverse selection of titles meant to take your mind off of the weather, politics, taxes or whatever furrows your brow. A bit of armchair travel, laughter, trivia, kitty housing. (Ha! You didn’t think I’d leave out the felines, did you? Remember who you’re reading!) I hope that the countdown to spring flies by with a little help from some of my bibliographic friends.

• “The African Svelte: Ingenious Misspellings That Make Surprising Sense,” by Daniel Menaker: We’re all guilty of misspelling a word from time to time, but how often does the misspelling actually improve a sentence’s meaning? Well, maybe not improve, but at least offer another interpretation? “The African Svelte” celebrates these mistakes in all their inadvertent glory. Best of all, the book is illustrated by one of my favorite cartoonists, Roz Chast. Read this charming title for a chuckle, but be prepared to go “Aha!” when you get the linguistic twist in each example. “Your expert medical skills set aside, you have a wonderful bedside manor,” writes a client to a veterinarian. Yes, he’s charming, but so is his office.

• “The Barbecue Lover’s Big Book of BBQ Sauces: 225 Extraordinary Sauces, Rubs, Marinades, Mops, Bastes, Pastes, and Salsas, for Smoke-Cooking or Grilling,” by Cheryl Alters Jamison: While some of you hearty souls take the postman’s creed when it comes to barbecuing (neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers/grillers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds/meals), others patiently wait for sunshine and longer days before firing up the grill. Well, guess what? You can still get in the barbecue frame of mind by spending the next couple of months perfecting your sauces — or rubs or mops or whatever makes your meat happy.

• “Cat Castles: 20 Cardboard Habitats You Can Build Yourself,” by Carin Oliver: My furry companions, Gracie and Dewey, keep me company no matter the weather, so a feline-related book always makes my reading list. This title instructs cat parents on how to build special pussycat digs while on a budget. No contractors needed.

• “Heart and Brain: Gut Instincts,” by Nick Seluk: I’m a huge fan of Nick Seluk’s “Heart and Brain” cartoon, and I never fail to get into a better mood when I read the antics between serious Brain and devil-may-care Heart. Good for a giggle.

• “Impressionists by the Sea,” by John House: Art is a wonderful escape from damp days and political shenanigans. So is the beach. Can’t make it to Hawaii right now? Don’t be depressed — just check out this collection of seaside paintings created by 19th century Impressionist artists. You may not be able to feel the rays of the Hawaiian sun, but you also won’t get a nasty sunburn or sand in your shoes.

• “Southwest USA’s Best Trips: 32 Amazing Road Trips,” by Amy C. Balfour: Not that the Southwest doesn’t get chilly during the winter months, but it usually has warm spots no matter the season. Tropical isles may be warmer but they’re also more expensive, so compromise and plan a trip to the desert. At least it should be drier than the Northwest right now. And cacti and lizards are sure to take your mind off rain and moss.

• “The World Reduced to Infographics: From Hollywood’s Life Lessons and Doomed Cities of the U.S. to Sociopathic Cats and What Your Drink Order Says About You,” by Worm Miller: Now I know that this title sounds a bit grim. “Doomed” and “sociopathic” aren’t what you would call “happy” words. But if you like trivia, and you like graphs, charts and maps, boy, are you in luck. For a fun and intriguing view of the world, get acquainted with this eclectic title published by Ulysses Press.

Jan Johnston is the collection development coordinator for the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District. Email her at readingforfun@fvrl.org.