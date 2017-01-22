Disneyland to add digital Fastpass option

A A

Disneyland’s Fastpass ticketing system, which lets visitors avoid the long lines for crowded attractions, has been a free feature since it was created in 1999.

But Disney announced last week that it will let parkgoers use the Disneyland app to electronically book and redeem Fastpasses, as well as download unlimited photos taken by the resort — for $10 a day.

The resort said the new electronic feature will launch later this year.

The advantage of the electronic Fastpass is that park visitors don’t have to stand in line at a Fastpass kiosk to retrieve a ticket.