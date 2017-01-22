Homicide investigation launched after early morning shooting

A A

Vancouver police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the Hearthwood neighborhood as a homicide.

Police were called about 4 a.m. to a home in the 14800 block of Northeast Fifth Street, according to a news release.

The arrived to find an adult male dead of a gunshot wound. Another man, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody at the scene.

There was no word on whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. Police said the men knew each other.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene. They expect to release the suspect’s name when he is booked into jail. The name of the dead man will be released after next of kin are all notified.

It was the second Sunday in a row that there has been a homicide in east Vancouver. Last Sunday, police and firefighters spent the day at the Sifton Market, where a clerk was killed. A suspect, Mitchell Heng, is in custody on suspicion of murder, arson and robbery in that case.