Vancouver man killed in I-205 crash

A A

A Vancouver man was killed on Interstate 205 in Oregon early Sunday after he ran onto the highway as a tractor-trailer rig was approaching.

Kevin J. Hidalgo, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred about 4 a.m. near milepost 2, in the Stafford area two miles north of Tualatin, Ore.

Oregon State Police said a 2016 Freightliner towing a box trailer was northbound in the center lane of three lanes when Hidalgo ran onto the highway from the inside shoulder. The driver, Robert R. Barncord, 40, of Salem, was unable to avoid the collision, according to police.

The northbound freeway was closed for four hours while police investigated.