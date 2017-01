Weekly high school sports schedule, Jan. 23-28

A A

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

MONDAY, JAN. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Columbia-White Salmon, 7 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Columbia Adventist at Three Rivers Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas at Battle Ground, 5:30 p.m.

Skyview at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Kelso at Evergreen, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Washougal at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Columbia River, 7 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at La Center, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Columbia Adventist at Three Rivers Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at Camas, 6 p.m.

Madison at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at R.A. Long, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at La Center, 7 p.m.

Castle Rock at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers Christian at Washington School for Deaf, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skyview at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Union at Camas, 7:30 p.m.

Stevenson at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

La Center at Columbia-White Salmon, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers Christian at Washington School for Deaf, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Columbia River, Woodland at Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Kelso at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Evergreen, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Camas, Hockinson, Battle Ground vs. Prairie, 3:45 p.m. at Clark County YMCA

Columbia River, Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay vs. Skyview, 4 p.m. at Propstra Aquatic

GYMNASTICS

Skyview, Union, Hudson’s Bay vs. Columbia River, 6 p.m. at SWAG

GIRLS BOWLING

Battle Ground vs. Skyview, 3:15 p.m. at Crosley Lanes

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Skyview at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Union at Camas, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Evergreen, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Kelso at Prairie, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Evergreen at Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Woodland at R.A. Long, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Skyview at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground at Union, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon, Castle Rock at Stevenson, 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Evergreen, Heritage, Union, Mountain View vs. Camas, 3:45 p.m. at LaCamas Swim and Sport

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

R.A. Long at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Columbia River, 7 p.m.

Washougal at Hockinson, 7:30 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at Columbia-White Salmon, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

King’s Way Christian at Columbia-White Salmon, 5 p.m.

La Center at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Skyview at Camas, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Washougal, 6 p.m.

Hockinson at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon, Stevenson, La Center at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle Ground at Camas, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Union, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Hudson’s Bay, 8 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at King’s Way Christian, 7 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center, 7 p.m.

Stevenson at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Camas, 7 p.m.

Evergreen at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Kelso at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at Woodland, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at King’s Way Christian, 5:30 p.m.

La Center at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Mountain View, Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Heritage, Prairie at US Invitational, 7 p.m. at Northpointe

GIRLS BOWLING

4A, 3A district meet

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camas at Hillsboro, 3 p.m.

Prairie at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at R.A. Long, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Columbia River, 7 p.m.

La Center at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas at Hillsboro, Ore., 1:30 p.m.

Hockinson at Mark Morris, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Battle Ground, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie at W.F. West, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hockinson, Prairie, Union at Border Brawl at Heritage HS

BOYS SWIMMING

Battle Ground, Camas, Columbia River, Evergreen, Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay, Hockinson, Heritage, Kelso, Mountain View, Prairie, R.A. Long Skyview, Union, Mark Morris at Southwest Washington Invitational at Mark Morris

GYMNASTICS

Columbia River, Evergreen, Ridgefield vs. Hudson’s Bay, 9 a.m. at Naydenov

Battle Ground, Heritage, Prairie vs. Camas, 2 p.m. at VEGA

Union, Skyview, Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m. at Northpointe