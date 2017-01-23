Boys basketball: Camas 73, Battle Ground 56

A A

The Papermakers used a big second quarter to grab a 4A GSHL road win.

Camas outscored Battle Ground 29-9 in the quarter to take a 46-24 lead at halftime. Battle Ground had 12 turnovers in the second quarter.

“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” Tigers coach Wes Armstrong said. “That led to a lot of easy transition buckets.”

Alex Glikbarg and Tre Carlisle each scored 15 points to lead Camas (7-7, 3-2).

Daelon Floyd had 11 points and Vincent McCormic added 10 for Battle Ground (5-7, 0-4).

CAMAS 73, BATTLE GROUND 56

CAMAS — Logan Miller 11, Tanner Fogle 8, Hayden Hunsaker 5, Nathan Chilian 2, Cooper McNatt 3, Isaiah Sampson 7, Alex Glikbarg 15, Levi Gilstrap 7, Tre Carlisle 15. Totals 25 (8) 15-19 73.

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 8, Eddie Kazic 3, Casey Spencer 3, Brendan Beal 3, Vincent McCormic 10, Ryan Davis 6, Gunner Talkington 3, Brock Robinson 0, Shane Hatch 9, Eiljah Parker 0, Daelon Floyd 11, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0. Totals 19 (11) 7-15 56.

Camas 17 29 13 14–73

BatGround 15 9 15 17–56

JV — Camas won. C — Battle Ground won.