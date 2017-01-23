Boys basketball: Fort Vancouver 62, Hudson’s Bay 49

A A

Jameel Morton scored 18 points to lead four Trappers in double figures.

Miracle Alford-Lewis scored 15 points, James Husband had 13 and Johnny Green added 12 as Fort Vancouver (10-4, 3-2) moved into third place in the 3A GSHL.

Alford-Lewis made scored all of his points on five 3-point field goals. The Trappers shot 55 percent from the field, including 44-percent from 3-point range.

Quadrese Teague scored 14 points and Quentin Raynor added 13 for Hudson’s Bay (3-11, 0-5).

FORT VANCOUVER 62, HUDSON’S BAY 49

HUDSON’S BAY — Demareya Gipson 2, Quentin Raynor 13, Quadrese Teague 14, Elijah Hoover 2, Myles Artis 0, Eric Ryapolov 12, Jordan Hickman 4, Marcos Cadiz 2. Totals 19 (4) 7-11 49.

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 0, James Husband Jr 13, Johnny Green 12, Miracle Alford-Lewis 15, Jameel Morton 18, Kyron Lowe-Ash 2, Zeke Block 2. Totals 23 (8) 8-12 62.

HudBay 7 12 20 10–49

Fort 10 17 19 16–62