A cold-shooting third quarter sank the Plainsmen on the road.

Evergreen (4-10, 2-3) was outscored 18-2 in the third quarter after leading 40-33 at halftime.

Riley Noah scored 20 points to lead Kelso (13-2, 5-0), which pulled even with Prairie atop the 3A GSHL.

KELSO 69, EVERGREEN 58

EVERGREEN — Totals not reported.

KELSO — Riley Noah 20, Shaw Anderson 12, Nick Moore 11, Emmitt Kinch 9, Christian Huntington 9, Peyton Noah 9. Totals 25 (6) 13-19 69.

Evergreen 18 22 2 16–58

Kelso 18 15 18 18–69