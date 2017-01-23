Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 70, Stevenson 58

A A

Skyler Freeman scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 11 of 13 from the free-throw line as King’s Way won at Stevenson in the Bulldogs’ first game in a week due to ice in the Columbia River Gorge.

Austin Brannon scored 19 points for Stevenson, which made 21 of 23 free throws.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 70, STEVENSON 58

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 10, Jared Jarvi 2, Chris Cotton 0, Luke Hoffman, Karter Graves 11, Joe Mills 18, Matt Bryant 0, Matt Garrison 6, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 23, Koby Kimball 0. Totals 21 (4) 24-32 70.

STEVENSON — Theo Lanz 0, Ryan Fielding 7, Luke Nichols 0, Lincoln Krog 6, Austin Brannan 19, Brenden Dillingham 0, Isaac Hoidal 7, Alex Delarosa 9, Brigham Campbell 6, Clayton Hansen 0, Austin Pearson 4. Totals 17 (3) 21-23 58.

King’s Way 19 19 17 15–70

Stevenson 7 14 20 17–58

JV — King’s Way won