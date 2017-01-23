Boys basketball: Prairie 75, Mountain View 45

A A

The Falcons drained nine 3-pointers, and took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter after holding the Thunder to eight third-quarter points in their 3A GSHL victory.

Braiden Broadbent scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and Dwayne Stewart posted a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Seth Hall also was in double figures with 14 points and also had six steals.

Darien Chase led the Thunder with 10 points.

PRAIRIE 75, MOUNTAIN VIEW 45

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jack Mertens 5, Darien Chase 10, Alex Hegel 0, Makai Anderson 7, Bryant Smith 2, Trevor Green 5, Alex Bailey 9, Cameron Henderson 2, Troy Pacheco 5. Totals 14 (5) 12-16 45.

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 8, Kameron Osborn 3, Braiden Broadbent 19, Seth Hall 14, Ethan Rouse 0, Josiah Nickel 5, Logan Reed 3, Dwayne Stewart 14, Everett Buck 3, Greg Bernash, Matthew Kogler 4, Conner Smith 2, Zeeke Dixson 0, AJ Dixson 0. Totals 25 (9) 16-21 75.

MtnView 12 11 8 14–45

Prairie 12 19 21 23–75

JV — Mountain View 60, Prairie 55 (OT); C — Mountain View 63, Prairie 59.