Boys basketball: Skyview 46, Heritage 42

Alex Schumacher had all seven of his points in the fourth quarter as part of the Skyview Storm’s 20 points in the final eight minutes to pull away from Heritage for a 46-42 victory Monday in 4A Greater St. Helens boys basketball.

The spark came after a four-point third quarter by the Storm (11-5 overall, 3-2 league), in which Heritage (7-10, 1-4) led 29-28 going into the final eight minutes.

And, as Timberwolves coach Drew Preuninger said, turnovers plagued his team in the final period.

“That really hurt us big time,” he said.

Levi Nickelson led Skyview with 12 points and Cole Grossman added 10. LaTrell Johnson and Keoni Peneueta had nine apiece for Heritage.

SKYVIEW 46, HERITAGE 42

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 7, Cole Grossman 10, Jovon Sewell 4, Levi Nicholson 12, Samaad Hector 8, Taylor Harbertson 1, KB Fesehazion 0, Skyler Martin 4. Totals 18 (2) 8-12 46.

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 2, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 9, Michael Taras 2, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 5, LaTrell Johnson 9, Josh Patton 7, Sanjeet Singh 8. Totals 16 (7) 3-7 42.

Skyview 11 11 4 20–46

Heritage 9 10 10 13–42

JV — Skyview won; C — Skyview won.