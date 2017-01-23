Ear, nose and throat clinic joins PeaceHealth

A A

The Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic of the Northwest has joined PeaceHealth Medical Group. The clinic has locations in Vancouver and Longview and offers the full spectrum of care, from treatments for sore throats and earaches to allergies and hearing loss.

The clinic’s new name is PeaceHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat. Telephone numbers will not change. The clinic website is www.entclinic.com.

Current patients do not need to take action; their medical records will automatically be entered in PeaceHealth’s electronic medical record system.

Patients with questions about the transition may contact the clinic offices in Vancouver, 360-256-4425, or Longview, 360-636-4469.