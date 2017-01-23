East Coast bracing for nor-easter

A A

NEW YORK (AP) — From the Deep South to the Northeast, millions of Americans were contending with death and destruction from damaging January weather.

Millions of people from the mid-Atlantic through New England were being advised to hunker down as a nor’easter moved up the coast.

High wind warnings and advisories were in effect throughout the region. Some wind gusts were expected to approach 60 mph, while offshore winds could reach hurricane levels of 74 mph or higher.

Train service was interrupted by downed power lines. Amtrak suspended service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey, and NJ Transit halted service between Trenton and New York City. Other railroads also were also contending with downed trees and utility poles on tracks.

Flooding and beach erosion was expected Monday and today. Downed power lines were also expected.

In Philadelphia, police say a man was killed when he was struck at a car lot by a sign knocked off a wall, and panels from a multistory mural blew off another wall and hit two parked cars.

In upstate New York and into northern New England, forecasts were calling for possibly as much as six inches of snow and sleet.