Girls basketball: Camas 77, Battle Ground 37

Haley Hanson had 14 of her 18 points as part of a 25-point first quarter for the Papermakers as they rolled to a 77-37 victory Monday over Battle Ground in 4A Greater St. Helens girls basketball.

Camas shot 60 percent form the field for the game — including hitting 12 3-pointers — racing out to a 49-15 halftime lead.

Teague Schroeder had 12 points and Jillian Webb added 10, as Camas improved to 5-0 in league play.

Morgan Stradley had 18 points and five rebounds for the Tigers.

CAMAS 77, BATTLE GROUND 37

CAMAS — Jordyn Wilds 1, Meghan Finley 0, Jillian Webb 10, Teague Schroeder 12, Haley Hanson 18, Maggie Wells 7, Madison Freemon 9, Stephanie Knight 2, Courtney Clemmer 2, Hannah Booth 6, Marianna Payne 2. Totals 29 (12) 11-14 77

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 2, Kayla Cruz 0, Anna Brinton 0, Morgan Stradley 18, Brianna Adams 7, Emily Gibbs 2, Madison Mukensnabl 0, Kelly Poteet 8, Emeline Akengue 0, Wilson 0, Westrand 0, Geiger 0. Totals 13 (3) 8-10 37

Camas 25 24 14 14–77

BatGround 9 6 12 10–37

JV — Camas won; C — Camas won.