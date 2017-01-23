Girls basketball: Columbia River 49, R.A. Long 36

A A

Kate Kraft scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as the Chieftains stretched their lead on the way to the 2A GSHL victory.

Kraft made three 3-pointers and added three assists. Katie Kolbe and Emma Fisk each had 10 rebounds.

R.A. Long, with just seven players, only trailed by one at halftime thanks to a tenacious man-to-man defense.

COLUMBIA RIVER 49, R.A. LONG 36

R.A. LONG — Arianna Maryott 7, Eastyn Reeves 11, Khloe Snair 7, Sadie Allen 3, Shauncey Flemming 0, Mya Kirzy 8, Abagail Smith 0. Totals 13 (1) 9-14 36.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 8, Liz Canton 2, Kate Kraft 21, Erin Baker 2, Katie Kolbe 6, Anna Klundt 0, Claire Pardue 2, Emma Fisk 8. Totals 19 (3) 8-15 49.

R.A. Long 6 10 7 13–36

Col.River 11 6 14 18–49

JV — Columbia River 36-24