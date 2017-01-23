Girls basketball: Hudson’s Bay 41, Fort Vancouver 37, OT

A A

The Eagles rallied back from a 23-10 halftime deficit to get their second 3A GSHL victory and sweep rival Fort Vancouver.

Brittany Doolittle scored eight of her 10 points in the second half and had a key basket in overtime. Lousei Mikaele also had 10 points for Bay.

Jocelyn Salavea led Fort in scoring with eight points.

HUDSON’S BAY 41, FORT VANCOUVER 37 (OT)

FORT VANCOUVER — Jennifer Azamar 4, Jocelyn Salavea 8, Karinna Aguas 4, Alexis Zelaya 2, Trinity Stegall 7, Sydney Brugman 4, Jessica Wright 1, Jazmeen Kaur 2, Kayla Hola 5. Totals 7 (0) 6-21 37.

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 6, Lousei Mikaele 10, Shelby DeLong 3, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 4, Sharon Hanson 8, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 10. Totals 17 (5) 2-4 41.

Fort 8 15 8 5 1–37

HudBay 7 3 14 12 5–41

JV — Fort Vancouver 29-12; C — Hudson’s Bay 15-10