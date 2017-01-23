Girls basketball: La Center 73, King’s Way Christian 34

A A

The Wildcats pushed their record to 14-0 behind Taylor Mills’ double-double (game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds) with their 1A Trico League victory at home.

Taylor Stephens added 16 points, and Bethany Whitten had eight points and seven assists.

LA CENTER 73, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 34

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Bethany Hutchin 2, Hannah Moats 9, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 0, Gigi Conway 2, Hannah Nichols 0, MacKenzie Ellertson 17, Zoe Feldman 4. Totals 13 (3) 5-8 34

LA CENTER — Nyah Mertz 0, Laynie Erickson 6, Alyssa McKnight 4, Whitley Seter 6, Molly Edwards 7, Natasha Lewis 0, Bethany Whitten 8, Madison Rose 4, Taylor Mills 22, Mia Edwards 0, Katie Nelson 0, Taylor Stephens 16. Totals 26 (3) 12-15 73

King’s Way 7 7 13 7–34

La Center 27 21 16 8–73