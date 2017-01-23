Girls basketball: Mark Morris 65, Woodland 47

A A

The visiting Monarchs posted a big first quarter (26 points) and while the Beavers made a comeback to get within four to start the fourth quarter, MM shot 13 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away to snap Woodland’s three-game winning streak.

Kayla Fredricks posted a double-double for the Beavers (9-6 overall, 4-3 league) with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Audrey Adams had 5 points and a team-best 11 rebounds.

MARK MORRIS 65, WOODLAND 47

MARK MORRIS — Kaylee Johnson 0, Kalina Makaiwi 0, Gabby Bennett 0, Madison Early 4, Madison Mosier 25, Sarah Russell 0, Zsaleh Parvas 8, Alexis Troy 16, Madison Pond 5, Libby Bartleson 6. Totals 20 (4) 21-38 65.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 5, McKenna Flanagan 6, Kaija Olson 0, Kayla Fredricks 13, Payten Foster 6, Kelly Sweyer 5, Dana Glovick 1, Kaily Christensen 2, Emily Dietrich 2, Nicole Guthrie 7. Totals 19 (0) 9-26.

MMorris 26 12 10 17–65

Woodland 12 19 8 8–47

JV — MM won.