Girls basketball: Prairie 67, Mountain View 33

Jozie Tangeman scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Falcons earned a 3A GSHL road win.

Grace Prom added 11 points, including three 3-pointers as Prairie (11-2, 5-0) hit 11 for the game.

Mountain View trailed 17-13 after the first quarter, but was outscored 21-5 in the second.

“Eventually Prairie’s athleticism kicked in,” said Mountain View coach Dave McIntosh.

Eva Winsheimer had 11 points and six rebounds for Mountain View (4-10, 2-3).

PRAIRIE 67, MOUNTIAN VIEW 33

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 0, Allie Corral 5, Kazz Parks 3, Jozie Tangeman 15, Mallory Williams 8, Grace Prom 11, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 0, Lauren Vreeken 1, Cassidy Gardner 9, Brooke Walling 15. Totals 21 (11) 14-21 67.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 11, Emily VanNess 2, Dejah Wilson 4, Katie Hurst 0, Mollie Doyle 3, Jenna Carlson 2, Arielle Pinzone 0, Gillian Murphy 2, Olivia Hood 7, Annalei Santos 2. Totals 12 (1) 8-18 33.

Prairie 17 21 18 11–67

MtnView 13 5 4 11–33

JV — Prairie won. C — Prairie won.