Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 38, Columbia-White Salmon 24

The Cougars remain in second place in the 1A Trico League standings after holding the Bruins to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to earn their 11th victory.

Tiana Scruggs and Jasmine Morgan paced Seton with seven points apiece.

SETON CATHOLIC 38, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 24

COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON — Angelie Sampson 2, Gracie Vaughan 0, Yazmin Nunez-Cordoba 0, Carlee Trullinger 0, Bailey Gimlin 0, Keylarae Manly 6, Samantha Tardiff 2, Heidi Pulido 0, Kathirin Hylton 10, Drew Harmon 4, Waldren 0. Totals 9 (2) 3-5 24.

SETON CATHOLIC — Megan McDaid-O’Neil 6, Kaley Beckwith 3, Jasmine Morgan 7, Cheyenne Badger 2, Tiana Scruggs 7, Amy Fraizer 0, Emily Martin 2, Josie Partridge 1, Kaylin McGovern 2, Nami Nsubuga 6, Katherine Zdunich 2. Totals 16 (1) 5-9 38.

Columbia-White Salmon 4 4 5 7–24

Seton 11 6 9 12–38

JV — White Salmon won.