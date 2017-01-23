Girls basketball: Washougal 61, Ridgefield 39

A A

The Panthers outscored host Ridgefield 25-10 over the second and third quarters to pull away for the 2A GSHL victory.

Beyonce Bea scored 17 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists, and Mason Oberg had 16 points with four 3-pointers along with six steals and six assists for league-leading Washougal.

Lindsey Thomas led the Panthers’ defensive effort thoughout the game.

Kylie Greenwald led Ridgefield in scoring with 14 points.

WASHOUGAL 61, RIDGEFIELD 39

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 16, Beyonce Bea 17, Toryi Midland 3, Lindsey Thomas 7, Ashley Gibbons 0, Kiara Cross 1, Emilee Smart 2, Kaitlyn Reijonen 2, Tianna Barnett 4, McKinley Stotts 5, Paige Wilson 4. Totals 17 (2) 9-20 61.

RIDGEFIELD –Sarah Jenkins 8, Anna Murphy 2, Devi Dugan 7, Aliesha Ball 2, Kylie Greenwald 14, Kaia Oliver 2, Taylor Hope, Emma Jenkins 2, Emi Long 0, Karli Oliver 2, Amy Bishop-Smith 0. Totals 11 (3) 14-21 39.

Washougal 13 11 14 23–61

Ridgefield 10 4 6 19–39

JV — Washougal won.