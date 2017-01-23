Lattice Semiconductor: Would-be buyer backed by Chinese government

A A

PORTLAND — Lattice Semiconductor acknowledged late Friday that the mysterious investment firm trying to buy the Portland company is backed by the Chinese government.

The disclosure, in a report on the transaction filed Friday evening, is no surprise: Investment analysts have suspected as much since Lattice announced the $1.3 billion deal in November.

But both Lattice and its suitor, a newly established firm called Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, had previously said little more than that money for the deal comes from China.

The Chinese connection could be an obstacle to getting federal sign-off on the deal, as Lattice acknowledges in Friday’s filing. The transaction faces review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and President Donald Trump, for potential national security implications.

Lattice makes a computer chip called a field programmable gate array, which plays a supporting role in many devices, from smartphones to digital cameras to communication networking equipment.

The Portland company’s technology is at the low end of the FPGA market, and it moved to get out of the defense industry six years ago. That could improve chances of the deal going through.

A panel appointed by the Obama administration warned earlier this month of “a concerted push by China to reshape the (semiconductor) market to favor their needs threatens the competitiveness of U.S. industry and the national and global benefits that an innovative U.S. industry brings.”

And throughout his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly denounced China for perceived threats to the United States economy and national security.