Letter: Don’t destroy health care

On behalf of my family, I ask that our elected representatives don’t just follow a party line and vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. I have cancer and my wife has multiple sclerosis. I am very worried that the GOP will strip my family of the health insurance from Kaiser that we rely on almost daily. I hope they will put compassion ahead of party politics.

I don’t believe the GOP has any viable replacement, nor do I believe their vague promises. There are a lot of scared people. Fix what is already in place, don’t destroy what is already in place. Don’t leave families hanging in frightened insecurity.