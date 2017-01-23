Letter: Get to work, make it better

A A

I read in the paper and hear on TV how bad America is going to be with our new president.

President Trump is a very smart and rich businessman who can get things done if people give him a chance.

Don’t tell me Obamacare is perfect and we don’t need to protect our borders and that our past president was the best ever and he left the country better off.

Let’s get back to what we do best — try to make America a country to be proud of again. We need lots of help and it all starts with us. God bless the people who made this country great, now it’s our time to step up and make it happen. Do what hard-working Americans do: they get to work to make it better.