Man accused of impersonating officer may face third strike

A Vancouver man accused of impersonating a police officer as a ruse to kidnap and rape women was arraigned Monday on multiple charges, and may be facing a third-strike offense.

Shannon “Shawn” Stover, 46, pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal impersonation, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stover declined to set over the arraignment, despite not yet knowing if he faces a third strike. Under the state’s three-strikes law, offenders convicted three times of certain violent and sexual felonies receive mandatory life sentences.

Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Robinson said he is still gathering information about Stover’s potential criminal history in Oregon, specifically, a second-degree robbery conviction that would count as a strike offense.

Stover’s trial is set to start March 20, though his court-appointed attorney, Louis Byrd Jr., said that with the prosecution still gathering information, it’s unlikely they will be ready in time.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Stover used the same ruse and location in the Ellsworth Springs neighborhood to lure two women near the end of November. Both women had been hired for their escort services and directed to an address in the 11200 block of Southeast Maxon Road.

In both instances, Stover allegedly drove a car with red and blue flashing lights onto the road, blocking the women’s cars. Stover, wearing what appeared to be a police uniform, got out of his car and pointed a handgun at the women and their drivers, the affidavit said.

The victim in the Nov. 27 incident said she was ordered out of her vehicle by Stover. He walked her to his car, handcuffed her arms behind her back and put her in the front seat. She said she soon realized he wasn’t a real officer and tried to yell to her companion for help, court records state.

She managed to open her door and jump out while Stover was getting into the vehicle. She ran toward state Highway 14 and tried to climb over a chain link fence. Stover grabbed her, however, and they fell to the ground in a struggle, according to court documents.

Stover allegedly shocked her with a stun gun while she fought and screamed for help.

She eventually broke free, she said, and ran back toward her car. Her companion said Stover had taken his keys, so they ran away and called 911, the affidavit states.

A second victim from a similar incident the day prior came forward to police after seeing news reports, court records said.

Stover allegedly kidnapped and blindfolded that woman.

He took her to his home and raped her in a recording studio in his garage, according to a separate probable cause affidavit.

Investigators found evidence of her sexual assault on video recordings seized from Stover’s Vancouver residence during a search, court records said.

Police also found two loaded firearms, camera and video equipment, vehicles matching the descriptions of those used in the kidnappings, a police-type uniform, exterior vest with the word “police” on it and a badge emblem, wig, utility belt and flashlights, the affidavit states.