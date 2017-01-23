Nominees for Week 5 winter sports prep athlete of the week

A A

Here are the nominees for The Columbian winter sports prep athlete of the week, sponsored by Athletes Corner, for the week period ending Jan. 21.

Athletes may win the honor once in during the regular season and cannot be nominated in consecutive weeks.

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday, with results announced in Friday’s edition of The Columbian.

SHANNON BLIQUEZ, EVERGREEN BOWLING: Bliquez bowled games of 254, 278, 227 and 206 in wins over Battle Ground and Union.

ASHLEE COMASTRO, SKYVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL: Comastro scored 18 points and 22 points in league wins over Battle Ground and Union.

WYATT GASPAR, RIDGEFIELD BOYS WRESTING: Gaspar scored a 9-6 win over Noah Talavera of Union to win the 132-pound division at the Clark County Championships.

MIALISA OSTER, WASHOUGAL GIRLS WRESTLING: Oster captured the 140-pound division with a pin at the Clark County Championships.

JAKE WISE, LA CENTER BOYS BASKETBALL: Wise had a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Seton Catholic.