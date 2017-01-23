OHSU announces 2017 Brain Awareness lecture series

A A

Oregon Health & Science University has announced the lineup for this year’s Brain Awareness lecture series.

This season’s lectures will explore what happens with the brain when we’re not fully conscious, including moral choices, the effects of physical touch and vivid dreams.

Each lecture begins at 7 p.m. at Newmark Theatre, 1111 S.W. Broadway, Portland.

Here’s the schedule:

March 20: “The Criminal Mind” with Dr. Octavio Choi, an assistant professor of psychiatry in the OHSU School of Medicine and director of the forensic evaluation service at the Oregon State Hospital.

March 27: “Touch: The Science of Hand, Heart and Mind” with David Linden, a professor in the department of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

April 4: “Sleep, Memory and Dreams: Putting it all Together” with Robert Stickgold, an associate professor of psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Law School.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the lecture series’ website, www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/brain/in-community/brain-awareness/lectures-events.