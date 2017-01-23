Portland man accused in motel shooting

A A

A Portland man wanted in connection with a December shooting at a Vancouver motel appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court.

Kristopher M. Turner, 23, was arrested Friday on a warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the Dec. 26 incident at a Motel 6.

At about 2:25 a.m., Vancouver police were called to the motel at 221 N.E. Chkalov Drive for a report of a gunshot heard on the premises. The night manager said she heard a single gunshot from above the manager’s office near Room 203. She looked outside and saw a male, later identified as the victim, Ronnie Wynn, walk to the parking lot and then return to the room. That’s when she called 911, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police contacted Wynn and his wife, Christine Rohwedder, inside the room. Wynn told officers he came there to see his wife, but when he arrived, he found Turner inside the room. Turner confronted Wynn and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at his head, the affidavit said.

Turner allegedly pulled the trigger, but the handgun didn’t fire, court records state. When he tried again, Wynn said, he ducked as a single round missed him. He then ran away.

Rohwedder told police she rented the room for Turner and that an altercation ensued between him and Wynn. She ran from the room, she said, after Turner fired the handgun at Wynn, according to court documents.

Turner has extensive criminal history dating back to 2012, including convictions for burglary, theft and a 2015 conviction in Oregon for possession of methamphetamine, court records show.

He told court officials that he has been attending school in Arizona and was brought back to Clark County for this case.

On Monday, Judge Daniel Stahnke appointed Turner an attorney and set his bail at $500,000. He will be arraigned Friday.