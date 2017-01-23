Senate OK’s Pompeo to run CIA

A A

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the CIA despite some Democratic objections that Rep. Mike Pompeo has been less than transparent about his positions on torture, surveillance and Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

The vote was 66-32.

Pompeo takes the helm at the nation’s top spy agency at a crucial time for U.S. national security as intelligence — traditionally a nonpartisan issue — has been thrust into the political arena. Trump has been critical of intelligence agencies after their assessment of Russian involvement to help him win the election while the new president also has said he is fully behind them.

Senate Republicans had hoped to vote on Pompeo’s nomination Friday, after Trump’s inauguration. But Democrats succeeded in stalling action until they could debate.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Pompeo was the “wrong man for the job.”

“He has endorsed extreme policies that would fundamentally erode liberties and freedoms of our people without making us safer,” Wyden said.