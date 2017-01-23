State, private owners partner to rehab old mill

A A

YAKIMA — A long-vacant mill in Yakima may be getting a new life as officials are working to prepare the site for construction.

The state Department of Ecology and the owners of the Boise Cascade Mill — OfficeMax, Yakima Resources, Dunollie Enterprises and LeeLynn & Wiley Mt. — are working to rehabilitate the property.

The city of Yakima is also working to prepare roads, streetlights and utilities for the public use of the land. The site fell into disrepair in 2010 after being used sporadically as a major lumber mill and log yard for more than 100 years.