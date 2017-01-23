Storm continues to batter Calif.

A A

Los Angles — The tail end of a punishing winter storm system lashed California with thunderstorms, hail and severe winds Monday after breaking rainfall records, washing out roads and whipping up enormous waves. At least four people died, three were missing and several others were rescued from raging floodwaters during three storms in four days.

Rescuers were set to resume a search for an 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into a rushing creek after a collision southeast of San Francisco. Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said recovery efforts were hampered Sunday by dangerous conditions.

Heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains triggered an avalanche that shut down a highway just west of Lake Tahoe. Officials warned of continuing avalanche danger at all elevations of the Sierra.

A thunderstorm brought ashore pounding hail northwest of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara County, where a tornado warning was briefly issued. No tornadoes were reported but wind gusts topped 60 mph.

Flood watches and warnings remained in place for much of Southern California, a day after nearly 4 inches of rain fell south of Los Angeles, inundating roadways, toppling trees and raising concerns about damaging mudslides.

Nervous residents moved their cars to higher ground at a mobile home community in Orange County’s Seal Beach south of Los Angeles after heavy rains filled a parking lot to the height of a fire hydrant.

“If it got up any higher, I’d start to get nervous,” said John Nelson, a 60-year old contractor. “It was really deep.”

Commuters faced a messy drive to work, with rainfall expected to ease but not end until today. Motorists were urged to use caution on mountain passes where heavy snow was falling.

The National Weather Service had warned that the system could be among the strongest storms in years, and it delivered.

California has been swamped during a wet winter that has brought plenty of rain and snow after years of drought.