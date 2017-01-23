Vancouver man in court in fatal shooting

A A

A Clark County prosecutor says that alcohol likely played a role in the fatal shooting of a man at a residence in Vancouver’s Hearthwood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The owner of that residence, TJ Patrick Ferres, was in Superior Court on Monday to face an allegation of second-degree murder. The identity of the victim has not yet been released and is not listed in the affidavit of probable cause.

Ferres, 55, appeared wearing a suicide-prevention smock — issued to prisoners who may try to harm themselves with standard jail clothing.

Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Robinson asked that Ferres be held in custody on $1 million bail.

“Can you lower it?” Ferres asked Judge Daniel Stahnke, who in turn set his bail at $750,000.

According to the affidavit, Vancouver police were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence in the 14900 block of Northeast Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor in the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound to the side of his body. First responders with the Vancouver Fire Department arrived about 20 minutes later and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Both Ferres and his girlfriend, Katherine Louise Farha Deal, 56, were taken to the Vancouver Police Department’s East Precinct to be interviewed. Ferres allegedly told detectives that he leveled a shotgun at his friend’s midsection and shot him one time. He then asked Deal to call 911, court records said.

Deal told detectives that Ferres came to her bedroom and asked her to call for help because he shot his friend. She said that while she was on the phone with dispatchers, she saw Ferres kick the dying man in the head, the affidavit states.

Ferres said Monday that he plans to hire his own attorney but was appointed one in the meantime. He will be arraigned Feb. 3.