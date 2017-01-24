Annual tax foreclosure auction begins Feb. 7

A A

Clark County will hold its annual tax foreclosure auction on Feb. 7 and 8. Like last year, the event will be online through Bid4Assets, an internet-based foreclosure auction provider. The auction will begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 7 and conclude at noon the next day.

There are 42 properties listed on the Clark County Treasurer’s Office website, which can be found at www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer/real-property-auction. The treasurer’s office cautions bidders that all properties are sold “as is” with no guarantees or warranties.

Those interested in bidding must submit a $2,500 deposit and a $35 processing fee that must be received by Bid4Assets no later than 1 p.m. on Feb. 1. Registrations can be completed at www.bid4assets.com/ClarkWA.

Successful bidders must submit payment directly to Bid4Assets via wire transfer or cashier’s check within two business days after the sale closes.